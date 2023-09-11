Dravo Bay LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.41 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $49.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

