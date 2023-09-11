Dravo Bay LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dravo Bay LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $76.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

