Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.77.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynagas LNG Partners
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.