Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

