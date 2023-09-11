Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 766,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

See Also

