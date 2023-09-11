Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.89. Eastern has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastern by 12.7% during the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eastern by 469.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

