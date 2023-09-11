eCash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.70 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $433.08 million and $7.70 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,705.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00730705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00112780 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000328 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,495,160,923,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,495,198,423,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

