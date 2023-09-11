ECB Bancorp (ECBK) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ECB Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ECB Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECB Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $27.04 million $2.72 million N/A ECB Bancorp Competitors $158.53 million $37.37 million -4.58

This table compares ECB Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ECB Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ECB Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp Competitors 73 437 337 4 2.32

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 23.50%. Given ECB Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ECB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 5.14% 1.39% 0.21% ECB Bancorp Competitors 16.40% 7.22% 0.77%

Summary

ECB Bancorp competitors beat ECB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc. operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. ECB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.