Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EGTYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Eguana Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eguana Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

About Eguana Technologies

EGTYF stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

