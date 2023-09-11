Elizabeth Gaines Buys 147,920 Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Gaines acquired 147,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$20.20 ($13.03) per share, with a total value of A$2,987,984.00 ($1,927,731.61).

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Fortescue Metals Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.93%. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

