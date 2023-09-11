Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stake Raised by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Enova International accounts for about 1.0% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Stock Performance

ENVA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,921. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $499.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.55 million. Research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enova International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $150,029.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $396,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $150,029.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

