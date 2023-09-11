EQB (TSE:EQB) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.28

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$77.28 and last traded at C$77.28, with a volume of 1422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.14.

EQB Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$76.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$312.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.10 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 36.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQB Inc. will post 11.9411765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

