EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for approximately 4.6% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after buying an additional 718,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,420,000 after purchasing an additional 253,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

