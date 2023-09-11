Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $256.84 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $262.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.