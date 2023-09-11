Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $691,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

