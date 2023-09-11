Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $53,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 193.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 164,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOE opened at $136.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

