Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $45,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $196.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

