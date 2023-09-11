Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $145.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $145,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $439.56 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.68. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

