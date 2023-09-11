Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $188.91 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,412,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $188,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

