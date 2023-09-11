Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270,617 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,087,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,005,000.

DFAC opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

