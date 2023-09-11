Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,900 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 8.92% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $69,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $67.04 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $807.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

