Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for about 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $49,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,785,000 after buying an additional 1,556,066 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,562,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,564.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 795,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4,097.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 472,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 461,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.