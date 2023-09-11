Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 5,172 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,670,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $137.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

