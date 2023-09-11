Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 7,486 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.35 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.74 and a 200-day moving average of $254.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

