Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,335 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $80,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

