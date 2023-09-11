Ergo Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Ergo has a market cap of $73.21 million and $359,868.17 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003961 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,164.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00236095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00730986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00557679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00058400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00115365 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,453,557 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

