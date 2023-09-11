Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $224.00 at Berenberg Bank

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.31.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $154.00 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

