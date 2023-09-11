Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $114.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $459.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

