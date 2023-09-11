FantasyGold (FGC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $141.47 Million

FantasyGold (FGC) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $141.47 million and approximately $6.33 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00122424 USD and is down -99.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

