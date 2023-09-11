Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Given a C$1.10 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$1.10 price objective on Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Faraday Copper Stock Down 1.4 %

About Faraday Copper

FDY stock opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77. Faraday Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18.

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

