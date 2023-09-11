Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Rivermont Capital Management LP

Rivermont Capital Management LP reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises approximately 8.8% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $16,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 1.1 %

FERG traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $155.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,898. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average is $146.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.