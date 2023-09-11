Fetch.ai Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $183.99 million and approximately $29.90 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 813,132,127 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.