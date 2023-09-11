Financial Comparison: Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Found Gold and Timberline Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.33) -12.67 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$5.96 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New Found Gold and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -115.24% -88.97% Timberline Resources N/A -25.81% -24.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Found Gold and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Found Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.31%. Given New Found Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Risk & Volatility

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats New Found Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

