Financial Survey: TH International (THCH) vs. The Competition

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TH International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TH International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A TH International Competitors 510 4360 5631 269 2.53

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.22%. Given TH International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TH International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

TH International has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International’s peers have a beta of -5.86, meaning that their average stock price is 686% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TH International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $1.36 billion -$110.36 million -2.48 TH International Competitors $2.06 billion $190.78 million 11.34

TH International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -60.68% -369.61% -20.66% TH International Competitors 2.71% -16.79% 2.80%

Summary

TH International peers beat TH International on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

