Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 271,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Five Below by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $161.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.96 and its 200 day moving average is $194.79. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.30 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.