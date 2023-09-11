Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($179.68).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

LON:FLTR opened at £142.20 ($179.59) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £147.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is £149.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,590 ($121.12) and a fifty-two week high of £168.32 ($212.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43,045.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

