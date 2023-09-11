Forager Capital Management LLC Has $38.12 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Century Communities comprises 14.1% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Century Communities worth $38,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,499,000 after buying an additional 118,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Century Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,985,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.45 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.