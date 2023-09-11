Forager Capital Management LLC Purchases 242,956 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare accounts for 7.5% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned 5.04% of Viemed Healthcare worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 968,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $5,724,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $295.16 million, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.70%.

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 10,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $139,977.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

