Forager Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the quarter. MillerKnoll comprises 3.9% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of MillerKnoll worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $68,747,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. 207,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $956.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.93%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $230,248.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

