Fractal Investments LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.40. 2,981,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

