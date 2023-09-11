Fractal Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Fractal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 298,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 431,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 250,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

