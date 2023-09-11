Fractal Investments LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $405.79. 320,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.62.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,435. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

