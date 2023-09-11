Fractal Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,425 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,323,000. Natixis raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 805,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 402,600 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,097. The stock has a market cap of $922.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,515 shares in the company, valued at $618,593.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

