Fractal Investments LLC Sells 20,694 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Fractal Investments LLC lessened its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,694 shares during the quarter. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Haleon in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HLN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,281,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,509. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

