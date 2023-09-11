Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,735. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
