Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.91. 2,972,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541,664. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

