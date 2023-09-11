Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 186,229 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 186,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Luminar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,704,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after buying an additional 2,539,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LAZR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

LAZR traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.