Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $4.08 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.12. 784,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.