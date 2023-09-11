Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $420,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

