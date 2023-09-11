Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $18.37 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $18,365,000. Netflix makes up 5.1% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.92 on Monday, reaching $446.72. 2,048,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,087. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

