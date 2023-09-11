Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $66.49. 440,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,813. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,434,766.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,940,173. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.